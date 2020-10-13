All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.30 | Dot Esports

Epic Games is bringing Halloween-themed cosmetics to Fortnite’s Patch v14.30, introducing new skins, back blings, emotes, pickaxes, and wraps to the battle royale.
The game’s latest update includes changes to the loot pool, a Marvel knockout super series involving Daredevil, and Rally Royale, a new limited time racing mode.
Ahead of today’s patch, data miners Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast have been digging and have found a few interesting discoveries. Here’s the full list of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Patch v14.30.