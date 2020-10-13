All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Patch v14.30 | Dot Esports

Feast your eyes on these.

Epic Games is bringing Halloween-themed cosmetics to Fortnite’s Patch v14.30, introducing new skins, back blings, emotes, pickaxes, and wraps to the battle royale.

The game’s latest update includes changes to the loot pool, a Marvel knockout super series involving Daredevil, and Rally Royale, a new limited time racing mode.

Ahead of today’s patch, data miners Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast have been digging and have found a few interesting discoveries. Here’s the full list of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Patch v14.30.

Skins

Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via VastBlast Image via Lucas7yoshi

Back blings

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Emotes

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Wraps

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Pickaxes