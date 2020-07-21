All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite’s Patch v13.30 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Patch v13.30 is loaded with skins, back bling, emotes, and cosmetics.

The battle royale’s latest update is finally here, bringing with a slew of changes to the game. Summer Splash LTMs, new locations, challenges, and even cars are making their way to Fortnite. But as always, trusty data miners have been digging and found a treasure trove of cosmetic goodies.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite’s Patch v13.30

Skins

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Bundles

Summer Legends bundle

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Ms Whip bundle

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Back bling



Image via Lucas7yoshi

Harvesting tools

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Emotes

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Packs

Galaxy pack

Image via Lucas7yoshi

This article will be updated when more cosmetics are unveiled.