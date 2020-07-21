All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite’s Patch v13.30 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Patch v13.30 is loaded with skins, back bling, emotes, and cosmetics.
The battle royale’s latest update is finally here, bringing with a slew of changes to the game. Summer Splash LTMs, new locations, challenges, and even cars are making their way to Fortnite. But as always, trusty data miners have been digging and found a treasure trove of cosmetic goodies.
Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite’s Patch v13.30
Skins
Bundles
Summer Legends bundle
Ms Whip bundle
Back bling
Harvesting tools
Emotes
Packs
Galaxy pack
This article will be updated when more cosmetics are unveiled.