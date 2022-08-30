All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v21.50

Epic Games released the latest update to Fortnite on Aug. 30. This means that, deep in the game files, there are heaps of new cosmetics coming to Fortnite. The cosmetics include new charming skins, back blings, emotes, contrails, gliders, wraps, pickaxes, music packs, sprays, and loading screens. Although these incredible features are set to release in the following weeks, we gathered them all in one place to feast your eyes on the upcoming content.

Skins

Skins are, undoubtedly, the most popular Fortnite feature that has little to no impact on the gameplay, but simply looks and feels nice. Without further ado, here are skins that are potentially hitting the live servers any time now.

Back Blings

Back blings are simply a cute asset that serves no purpose in Fortnite, and if cleverly selected can be a delight. The upcoming back blings are extremely rich in texture and leave an impression of the unforgettable punk rock style.

Emotes

Emotes are an amazing collectible that you can use to show off not only to your friends but also to everyone you meet on the field. So, here are the upcoming emotes.

Contrails

Landing with style has always been important in Fortnite. Although there’s only one leaked image of upcoming contrails, it’s still on the snappy end.

Glider

Having an amazing glider is, just like contrails, essential to landing with style.

Wraps

Pickaxes

Since pickaxes are irreplaceable Fortnite items, it’s an absolute must to have one that fully represents you and your style.

Music packs

Sprays

Loading screens

As we hope these incredible cosmetics will hit the live serves, we’re looking forward to learning your opinions on these.