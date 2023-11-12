All Gnome locations in Fortnite OG

Gnomes have returned in the Fortnite OG Season, and they are scattered all around the map. There are around 10 Gnomes you can collect from the map. Each of them rewards 20,000 XP, and here’s how you can find them this Season.

Where to find every Gnome in Fortnite OG Season (Map Location)

All gnome locations are marked on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Fortnite OG (Chapter 4 Season 5), there are around 10 Gnomes located at different POIs and landmarks around the map. Collecting all of them in a single playthrough can be tricky, so I’d recommend taking your time to find all of them. It is also wise to get a vehicle, as you’ll have to travel to several POIs to find these collectibles. Ideally, you want to hop on an All Terrain Kart or a Quadcrasher to explore the map quickly.

Most of the Gnomes are hidden in plain sight at popular locations, and ideally, you want to get weapons and shields before exploring the map to find them. I’ve marked all the Gnome locations with yellow circles and arrows on the map image above. Zoom in and check the picture to see the precise spots to find these collectibles.

Junk Junction

Visit the Llama built north of Junk Junction to find the Gnome. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To start from the northern side of the map, you’ll come across the first Gnome located just north of the Junk Junction POI. There is a big Llama structure built with metal, and you’ll find the Gnome sitting right in front of this area. Collecting this Gnome completes the ‘he gnomes not to take the big head for granite’ challenge, rewarding players with 20,000 XP.

Pleasant Park

The Gnome at Pleasant Park is located near the campfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next Gnome can be located south of the Pleasant Park POI. This is a highly contested area, which is why I recommend landing at one of the houses and arming yourself with weapons and shields first. Once the area is clear, head over to the campfire just south of Pleasant Park to collect the Gnome sitting in front of the log. Collecting this Gnome completes the “you know your Gnomes” challenge.

Greasy Grove

The Gnome at Greasy Grove is located near the stone face statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Greasy Grove is another popular location where several players drop to get good loot, and this is where you’ll find the next Gnome. Head northeast from the Greasy Grove POI to find the massive stone-face statue. You’ll find there are a few chests over here, along with a Gnome sitting on a red couch. Collecting this Gnome completes the ‘go big or go gnome’ challenge in Fortnite OG.

Shifty Shafts

The Gnome at Shifty Shafts is located inside the mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two Gnomes located in and around the Shifty Shafts POI. The first one is located in the mines under Shifty Shafts. Get inside the mine through the northwestern entrance and take a sharp right turn to find a wall blocked by wood. Break through the wood with your harvesting tool, and you’ll find the Gnome sitting with their bear buddy around a table. Collect this Gnome to complete the ‘you gnome your way around a mine’ challenge.

Battle Bus crash east of Shifty Shafts

The Gnome east of Shifty Shafts is located near the crashed battle bus. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The other Gnome at Shift Shafts is located near the battle bus crash located east of the POI. Use the Grappler tool to scale the mountain and reach the battle bus crash. Here, you’ll find a few chests along with a Gnome buried in the ground. Collecting this Gnome completes the ‘there’s gnome better way to say thanks’ challenge.

Dusty Divot

The Gnome at Dusty Divot is chilling on the pond north of the POI. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next Gnome is located at the Dusty Divot POI. Travel to this location quickly and head for the small pond located on the northern side of the POI. Here, you’ll find a Gnome chilling in the small pond along with their bear buddies. Collect this Gnome to complete the ‘make your gnome way’ challenge.

Risky Reels

The Gnome at Risky Reels is having a tea party behind the blue bus. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is a Gnome at Risky Reels, and you’ll find it behind the blue bus towards the northern fence of this POI. You’ll notice this Gnome is having a tea party with its bear friends. Collect this Gnome to complete the ‘there’s no place like gnome’ challenge. Be careful at this POI, as you’ll find numerous other players landing here for loot.

Wailing Woods

The Gnome at Wailing Woods is trapped in a cage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the Gnomes is trapped in the maze at the Wailing Woods POI. After landing at this location, head over to the southwestern edge of the grass maze, where you’ll find a Gnome trapped inside a cage. Break the cage with your harvesting tool to release the Gnome. Collecting this Gnome completes the ‘all work and no gnome’ challenge.

Lonely Lodge

The Gnome at Lonely Lodge sits on a small rock on a pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is a Gnome located at the Lonely Lodge POI, and I recommend heading there directly after collecting the one from Wailing Woods. The Gnome is located on the northern side of the POI, and you’ll find it sitting on a chair beside a fishing rod barrel on the pond. Collect this Gnome to complete the ‘lodge your complaint with the gnome office challenge.’

East of Paradise Palms

The Gnome is located in front of the tombstones east of the Paradise Palms POI. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last Gnome can be found contemplating in front of two tombstones on the far eastern edge of the map near Paradise Palms POI in the desert biome. There is a small shack near this spot. I’d recommend landing there and finding weapons before visiting the Gnome. Head over to the Gnome and collect it to complete the ‘gnome on the range’ challenge in Fortnite OG.