All Fortnitemares 2021 quests and rewards - Dot Esports

It’s almost the spooky time of the year, and with Halloween approaching, Fortnite is bringing back its annual event to celebrate the occasion. Though trick-or-treating may have gotten tougher over the past two years due to the pandemic, gamers still have a place to enjoy the best each season has to offer inside their favorite titles.

Fortnitemares comes with various quest lines and a bunch of new cosmetics waiting to be unlocked. These limited-time challenges and cosmetics will only be available during the event, so Fortnite fans will need to manage their time accordingly to unlock all the rewards and collectibles.

Most of the quests are relatively easy to complete and players should have enough time to finish all of them even if they pick up the game a couple of days after the event goes live.

Here are all the Fortnitemares rewards and quests players need to complete to unlock them.

Rewards Quests All-Weather Extractor pickaxe Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punchcard Cube Cruiser glider Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard Cube Queen skin Complete 20 Horde Rush challenges Fortnitemares spray Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush Moonlit Duel loading screen Complete two Fortnitemares quests Raven’s Curse spray Complete a Fortnitemares quest Thinking Juice back bling Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in the Horde Rush mode Wrathful Breakout Contrail Complete three Fortnitemares quests

Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punchcard and Dark Jonesy’s Oracle Speaks Punchcard feature five quests each, meaning they should take longer to complete compared to other event challenges. Some of the Punchcard challenges will require players to complete specific tasks around the map. While the mini-map will try its best to guide you around, you can quicken the process by checking out walkthrough guides on YouTube. These videos will help you navigate to the exact place you’ll need to go to complete a quest, so you won’t need to waste any time figuring out where the place or item you’re looking for is hidden.