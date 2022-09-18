All Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skins

Fortnite is an ever-growing live-service game, frequently drawing players back in with the addition of new content and challenges meant to engage them. As with every new season, the battle pass skins have been leaked ahead of the server’s going back up, so players have a good idea of what to expect. This season looks to play into the spooky themes while also showing classic Fortnite style.

While two of these skins were leaked early, the rest serves as exciting new concepts for players to mess around with. Here are all the new skins in Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season four battle pass. They were revealed during the server’s downtime in the Fortnite Chapter Three, season four battle pass trailer.

All new skins on Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season four battle pass

While we don’t have the exact names of the skins yet, we do have a clear idea of who’s included in the battle pass. First is a customizable character with blonde dreads and a tactical vest that has the word “Hollow” on it.

Heres all of the skins this season without the fade effect pic.twitter.com/bJv4ppgE6N — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 18, 2022

Next is an anime skin that comes in a few different bright color varieties, a stark change from the Hollow skin before it. It seems that even during the spooky months Epic can’t resist throwing in some extra colors.

Next up is Goth Meowscles, shown in the last image above. Meowscles is the brooding type, but he also comes in a pink variation for when he’s feeling a little more festive.

The male and female in the above pictures are actually part of the same skin called Twyn, which appears to be two people in one outift. Players will likely be able to customize which twin takes the lead when customizing them. There’s also the new grizzly bear, which is a small bear controlling a large slime from his stomach.

Spider-Gwen from the above tweets is also coming to Fortnite, featuring her iconic variation from the Into the Spiderverse movie. She’ll have an alt style that lets players choose whether or not they want to keep the mask on.

Lastly, The Herald appears to be the major antagonist this season, bringing the Chrome to the island. So like many assumed, she will be a major part of the narrative and battle pass moving forward. Players can take on the role of The Herald when the secret battle pass skin is unlocked later in the season.