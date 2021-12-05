All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season one battle pass content | Battle pass overview

Fortnite’s second chapter recently came to an end, and some fans were expecting the new one to start on Monday. Epic Games, on the other hand, seized the opportunity and released the new season today, making Fortnite fans’ day off filled with action.

While some players will jump back into matchmaking to experience the new map and guns, others may be more interested in all the new cosmetics and content that comes bundled with each season and chapter. Chapter Three, season one isn’t an exception to this: it came with a bulky battle pass filled with awesome content.

As usual, the Battle Pass will be available to all players, but the premium path will offer more rewards that make it more than worth it. The base version of the premium Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, but players will also have the option to purchase more Battle Pass levels with the in-game currency.

Fans already had a glimpse of the battle pass ahead of the season, and the Spider-Man skin naturally drew all the attention. In addition to this famous cameo, there will be lots of new Primal skins and the trailer also featured a Llama skin alongside others.

Here are all the cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one’s Battle Pass.

Page one

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page two

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page three

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page four

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page five

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page six

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page seven

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page eight

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page nine

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Page 10