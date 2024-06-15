Over 40 cheesy Fortnite pick-up lines

Regular pickup lines are all right, but for those immersed in Fortnite, there’s nothing like making a connection through game-related banter.

Whether you’re aiming to impress a squadmate, ignite a spark in Battle Royale, or simply inject some gaming fun into your chat, these lines are bound to bring a grin to your face. While we can’t guarantee you’ll find your perfect match, these cheesy and cool Fortnite pick-up lines will certainly leave a lasting impression.

All the best Fortnite pick-up lines

Can I open your chest? Screenshot by Dot Esports

General

Are you a supply drop? Because you’ve got everything I need.

Are you a launch pad? Because my heart takes off every time I see you.

I love you by default.

We’d make a perfect duo. Want to squad up?

Are you a Victory Royale? Because I’ve been searching for you all day.

Let’s team up; I promise I won’t leave you in the storm.

Can I be your Victory Royale?

Are you a purple save, ’cause I’m checking you out.

Consumables

Are you Slurp Juice? Because I feel revived every time I see you.

You must be a Chug Jug because you make my heart feel full.

Do you have a Medkit? Because my heart needs healing.

Are you a mini shield? Because you make my heart feel a little stronger.

Do you have bandages? Because every time you leave, my heart gets hurt.

You must be a shield potion because you’ve got me fully protected.

Locations

I’ll be a meteor to your Tilted Towers. Image via Epic Games

Is your name Dusty Divot? Because you’ve left a lasting impact on my heart.

Are you Lazy Lake? Because chilling with you is the highlight of my day.

You’re my Sweaty Sands: You make my heart race like a storm closing in.

Are you Holly Hedges? Because you’ve planted joy in my heart.

You’re my Slurpy Swamp: Being with you makes everything feel rejuvenated.

Are you Loot Lake? Because every time I’m with you, I feel like I’m floating on air.

Is your name Salty Springs? Because you’ve got me feeling salty every time I’m not with you.

Building

Are you a master builder? Because you’ve constructed a path straight to my heart.

Do you have a blueprint? Because I can see us building something amazing together.

You must be a pro at editing because you’ve edited your way into my thoughts.

Are you a ramp? Because you elevate my spirits every time I see you.

You must be a strong foundation because I want to build my future with you.

Are you a double ramp rush? Because you’ve rushed into my heart at lightning speed.

Are you a pyramid edit? Because you’ve perfectly shaped my thoughts about love.

Weapons

Are you a shotgun? Because you blow me away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Are you a Scar? Because you’ve left me speechless with your legendary beauty.

You must be a Pump Shotgun because you’ve got me feeling pumped up.

Are you a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle? Because you’ve hit me right in the heart from a distance.

I can drop my gold Scar for you.

Do you have a Tactical Shotgun? Because you’ve tactically stolen my heart.

You must be a Rocket Launcher because you’ve blasted your way into my thoughts.

Do you have a Legendary Assault Rifle? Because you’re a rare find that I want to keep.

Are you a Suppressed Pistol? Because you’ve silenced all other thoughts but you

Items

Are you a Boogie Bomb? Because you’ve got me dancing to your rhythm.

I would love to harvest your materials.

Do you have Impulse Grenades? Because you’ve impulsively launched yourself into my heart.

You’re like a supply drop in my life: Rare and exciting.

Are you a Bush? Because you make it for me to spot anyone.

You must be a Bush because you’ve stealthily hidden yourself in my thoughts.

You must be a Shadow Bomb because you’ve shadowed my every thought.

Are you a Grappler? Because you’ve grappled your way into my affection.

Emotes and Skins

You must be the Floss emote because you’ve got me dancing with excitement. Image via Epic Games

You’re my favorite skin: You make every moment colorful and vibrant.

Are you the default dance emote? Because you’ve got me smiling from ear to ear.

Like the best emote combo, being with you makes every moment more fun.

Is your favorite dance move the Orange Justice? Because you’ve got moves that make my heart groove.

