Who are the FIFA 23 TOTY player nominees? EA names all 100 candidates, voting starts tomorrow

The end of each calendar year leads to countless “best of” lists in every field imaginable. FIFA 23 is no exception to the rule. Though EA took its time, the candidates for the 2022 Team of the Year have now been announced, with voting soon to begin.

Each January, the halfway point of the FIFA Ultimate Team season is marked by the release of the Team of the Year. The TOTY promo event always shakes up the FUT meta by offering some of the best cards in FUT at this point in the season. We have zero doubts that FIFA 23 will go through the same cycle.

The process has now begun with EA announcing all 100 FIFA 23 TOTY nominees. The candidates are 10 goalkeepers, 25 defenders, 35 midfielders, and 30 attackers. Take a good look at every name on the list because it’s the FIFA 23 community that will choose who actually makes it to the Team of the Year.

Which goalkeepers are nominated for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Alisson – Liverpool (Brazil)

Yassine Bounou – Sevilla (Morocco)

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid (Belgium)

Ederson – Manchester City (Brazil)

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund (Switzerland)

Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur (France)

Mike Maignan – AC Milan (France)

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa (Argentina)

Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus (Poland)

Kevin Trapp – Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Which defenders are nominated for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Marcos Acuña – Sevilla (Argentina)

Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina (Italy)

Bremer – Juventus (Brazil)

Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille (France)

Alphonso Davies – Bayern München (Canada)

Éder Militão – Real Madrid (Brazil)

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen (Netherlands)

Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica (Spain)

Joško Gvardiol – RB Leipzig (Croatia)

Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain (Morocco)

Théo Hernandez – AC Milan (France)

Reece James – Chelsea (England)

João Cancelo – Manchester City (Portugal)

Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea (Senegal)

Jules Koundé – Barcelona (France)

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain (Brazil)

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica (Argentina)

Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur (Argentina)

Rúben Dias – Manchester City (Portugal)

Niklas Süle – Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Thiago Silva – Chelsea (Brazil)

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (England)

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United (England)

Dayot Upamecano – Bayern München (France)

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool (Netherlands)

Which midfielders are nominated for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina (Morocco)

Nicoló Barella – Inter Milan (Italy)

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund (England)

Steven Berghuis – Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City (Portugal)

Marcelo Brozović – Inter Milan (Croatia)

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United (Portugal)

Casemiro – Manchester United (Brazil)

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (Belgium)

Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen (France)

Ritsu Doan – Freiburg (Japan)

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis (France)

Enzo Fernández – Benfica (Argentina)

Seko Fofana – RC Lens (Ivory Coast)

Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg (Italy)

Daichi Kamada – Eintracht Frankfurt (Japan)

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern München (Germany)

Filip Kostić – Juventus (Serbia)

Toni Kroos – Bayern München (Germany)

Sadio Mané – Bayern München (Senegal)

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad (Spain)

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio (Serbia)

Luka Modrić – Real Madrid (Croatia)

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal (Norway)

Daniel Parejo – Villarreal (Spain)

Pedri – Barcelona (Spain)

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma (Italy)

Ivan Perišić – Tottenham Hotspur (Croatia)

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus (France)

Declan Rice – West Ham United (England)

Rodri – Manchester City (Spain)

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal (England)

Aurelién Tchouaméni – Real Madrid (France)

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (Italy)

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid (Uruguay)

Which attackers are nominated for FIFA 23 TOTY?

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco (France)

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid (France)

Borja Iglesias – Real Betis (Spain)

Ousmane Dembélé – Barcelona (France)

Phil Foden – Manchester City (England)

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal (Brazil)

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool (Netherlands)

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan (France)

Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid (France)

Erling Haaland – Manchester City (Norway)

Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo (Spain)

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (Italy)

João Félix – Atlético Madrid (Portugal)

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt (France)

Dejan Kulusevski – Tottenham Hotspur (Sweden)

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona (Poland)

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan (Argentina)

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain (Argentina)

Neymar – Paris Saint-Germain (Brazil)

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig (France)

Darwin Núñez – Liverpool (Uruguay)

Victor Osimhen – Napoli (Nigeria)

Rafael Leão – AC Milan (Portugal)

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (Egypt)

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur (South Korea)

Martin Terrier – Rennes (France)

Vinícius – Real Madrid (Brazil)

Dušan Vlahović – Juventus (Serbia)

You can take your time to decide who are your FIFA 23 TOTY favorites. Voting does not start until tomorrow, Jan. 10. More details on the voting process will be announced at that time.