Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23: Who’s better?

The top 23 FIFA 23 ratings are out. Do they mark the end of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dynasty? Which one of these legends is rated higher in this year’s game? We’ll settle all of these questions with a good old comparison.

Leaked FIFA 23 player ratings made us all believe that both Messi and Ronaldo will be downgraded in EA’s newest release. After seeing the official ratings announcement, we can confirm this is indeed the case. That doesn’t limit our curiosity, though. We still wish to know who is better.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 23

Messi is rated higher than Ronaldo in FIFA 23. The Argentinian wins the OVR battle just barely, 91 to 90. Let’s see where that one OVR difference comes from.

Fears that the two legends are getting a massive pace decrease this year turned out to be true. Messi and Ronaldo lost four and six pace points compared to FIFA 22, respectively.

In FIFA 23, Messi and Ronaldo have a pace of 81, though they achieve it in very different ways. While Messi has very high acceleration (87), he is brought down by a poor sprint speed of just 76. Ronaldo suffers more with acceleration (79) but compensates for that with sprint speed, which is rated at 83.

Shooting is comfortably won by Ronaldo, 92 to 89, due to Messi losing three points in this section from last year. Ronaldo was downgraded as well by a single point but still has enough to beat out his nemesis.

Passing and dribbling are where the war of the ratings is won. Messi has a 90-rated passing ability and a 94 in dribbling. These numbers blow Ronaldo’s 78 and 85, respectively, out of the water.

The last stat worth mentioning, physical, goes to Ronaldo, but many will find his rating of 75 in that category to be way too low. Jumping (95) is the only stat that impresses. Stamina and strength are in the mid-70s, which means Ronaldo will tire relatively quickly in FIFA 23.

His woes are nothing compared to Messi’s. The little magician has a pitiful 64 physical rating, supported by appalling stamina (70) and strength (68). These stats make Messi almost unplayable in FIFA 23.

In conclusion, the defining stars of the 2010s are visibly declining, at least as far as FIFA 23 is concerned. Low stats in key areas make them difficult to use in a competitive environment. As painful as it is to say out loud, you may have to wait for special FUT items if you want Messi and Ronaldo on your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.