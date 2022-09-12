The official FIFA 23 player ratings are here. Who’s the highest rated player? Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo been downgraded? Are there any surprises at the top? We have all the answers.

Major FIFA 23 leaks suggested what the FIFA 23 player ratings would look like. We don’t need to rely on leaks anymore, though, because EA has released the official numbers. The leaks, as it turns out, were on the money.

Who’s the highest rated player in FIFA 23?

There is no single answer to this question. Five different players share the top rating in FIFA 23. Lionel Messi is among them. He is joined by teammate and FIFA 23 cover athlete Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s new star striker Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, and Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. All of them are rated at 91 OVR.

Top 23 FIFA 23 players

EA has unveiled exactly 23 player ratings to celebrate FIFA 23. These are the best of the best this year:

Lionel Messi – 91 OVR

Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR

Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR

Karim Benzema – 91 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne – 91 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 OVR

Mohamed Salah – 90 OVR

Virgil van Dijk – 90 OVR

Manuel Neuer – 90 OVR

Thibaut Courtois – 90 OVR

Neymar – 89 OVR

Heung-Min Son – 89 OVR

Sadio Mané – 89 OVR

Casemiro – 89 OVR

Joshua Kimmich – 89 OVR

Harry Kane – 89 OVR

N’Golo Kanté – 89 OVR

Jan Oblak – 89 OVR

Ederson – 89 OVR

Alisson – 89 OVR

Erling Haaland – 88 OVR

Toni Kroos – 88 OVR

Marquinhos – 88 OVR

Messi and Ronaldo are still among the best in FIFA 23, but there are more and better challengers this time around. A new era for FIFA is indeed underway.