The official FIFA 23 player ratings are here. Who’s the highest rated player? Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo been downgraded? Are there any surprises at the top? We have all the answers.
Major FIFA 23 leaks suggested what the FIFA 23 player ratings would look like. We don’t need to rely on leaks anymore, though, because EA has released the official numbers. The leaks, as it turns out, were on the money.
Who’s the highest rated player in FIFA 23?
There is no single answer to this question. Five different players share the top rating in FIFA 23. Lionel Messi is among them. He is joined by teammate and FIFA 23 cover athlete Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s new star striker Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, and Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. All of them are rated at 91 OVR.
Top 23 FIFA 23 players
EA has unveiled exactly 23 player ratings to celebrate FIFA 23. These are the best of the best this year:
- Lionel Messi – 91 OVR
- Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR
- Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR
- Karim Benzema – 91 OVR
- Kevin De Bruyne – 91 OVR
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 90 OVR
- Mohamed Salah – 90 OVR
- Virgil van Dijk – 90 OVR
- Manuel Neuer – 90 OVR
- Thibaut Courtois – 90 OVR
- Neymar – 89 OVR
- Heung-Min Son – 89 OVR
- Sadio Mané – 89 OVR
- Casemiro – 89 OVR
- Joshua Kimmich – 89 OVR
- Harry Kane – 89 OVR
- N’Golo Kanté – 89 OVR
- Jan Oblak – 89 OVR
- Ederson – 89 OVR
- Alisson – 89 OVR
- Erling Haaland – 88 OVR
- Toni Kroos – 88 OVR
- Marquinhos – 88 OVR
Messi and Ronaldo are still among the best in FIFA 23, but there are more and better challengers this time around. A new era for FIFA is indeed underway.