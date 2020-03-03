Kurt0411 banned again on new account, says EA’s pettiness is “next level”

Former FIFA pro and prominent streamer Kurt0411 was banned again by EA, this time in his new account.

Kurt0411 streamed FIFA 20 on his new account for several hours yesterday and had 15,000 concurrent viewers at some point. He had plans to stream this morning, but the account was already banned. He may not be able to play FIFA or other EA titles ever again.

Apologies, no stream this morning. Imagine banning a new account of someone who brought in 15k viewers to your game after you literally told me I have to make a new one 🤣🤣. The amount of pettiness this company has is next level….I'll catch you guys tonight 👍 — Kurt (@Kurt0411Fifa) March 3, 2020

EA banned Kurt0411 last week due to “toxic” behavior and deleted his 10-year FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) account. According to EA’s Terms of Services, section Rules of Conduct, users agree to not post, publish, upload, or distribute any content that EA finds “inappropriate, abusive, hateful, harassing, profane, defamatory, threatening, hateful, obscene, sexually explicit, infringing, privacy-invasive, vulgar, offensive, indecent or unlawful.”

“Since [when Kurt0411 was banned from competitive], Kurt has continued to post abusive and threatening messages and videos about EA employees and competitive players on social media, and he has encouraged others to do the same,” EA wrote last week. “His messages have crossed a line of decency into very personal attacks. We will not tolerate threatening behavior.”

Kurt0411’s case has generated a buzz in the FIFA community, with many people supporting him and demanding the removal of his ban. At the time of his first ban, Kurt0411 understood that he would be able to keep playing FIFA as long as he started a fresh new EA account, but now he may have to access his options if he wants to continue streaming.