FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can now get an 87-rated World Cup Phenoms version of Gonçalo Matias Ramos from Benfica after completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

The World Cup Phenoms event highlights the young and former Future Stars players who participated in this year’s World Cup. Ramos represented Portugal and helped get the country to the quarterfinals before losing to Morocco.

You’ll notice that the devs made a great increase to Ramos’ skills when compared to his 75-rated gold version. He had his Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), Pace (+11), Dribbling (+11), Defending (+10), and Physical (+7) boosted for this World Cup Phenoms card.

World Cup Phenoms Ramos is given as a reward after you complete two squads: Portugal and 84-rated Squad. The first segment requires an 83-rated squad with at least one Portuguese player. The second just has to be an 84-rated team.

You won’t have to spend much to build both squads, even if it’s from scratch. The price for this card is set from around 36,400 to 37,050 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. Building both will also reward you with a jumbo premium gold pack and a prime electrum players pack.

You have less than a week to complete both squads and get World Cup Phenoms Ramos before Dec. 17. You can use the time until the SBC expires to craft some cards and use your fodder cards to spend as few FUT coins as possible.

Here are the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the World Cup Phenoms Gonçalo Ramos SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete World Cup Phenoms Gonçalo Ramos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Portugal

GK: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

83-rated Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) CM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) LF: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) RF: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)

82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan) ST: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

84-rated Squad