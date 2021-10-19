How to complete UEFA Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of UEFA Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key UEFA Champions League matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 26, to complete two squads: Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool and SL Benfica vs. Bayern München. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The first segment requires a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least four players from the same nation, a maximum of two different clubs, and one player from both Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool. This squad rewards a premium electrum players pack.

The second solution asks for a 77-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least three different leagues, and one player from both Bayern Munich and Benfica. This squad rewards a jumbo premium gold players pack.

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all of the SBCs. You’ll spend around 14,000 to 16,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool

GK: Sullivan Péan 64-rated (SM Caen)

Sullivan Péan 64-rated (SM Caen) LB: Jérôme Mombris 71-rated (EA Guingamp)

Jérôme Mombris 71-rated (EA Guingamp) CB: Bart Straalman 64-rated (Grenoble)

Bart Straalman 64-rated (Grenoble) CB: Matthis Riou 59-rated (EA Guingamp)

Matthis Riou 59-rated (EA Guingamp) RB: Jules Sylvestre-Brac 62-rated (Grenoble)

Jules Sylvestre-Brac 62-rated (Grenoble) CDM: Samy Benchamma 63-rated (Niort)

Samy Benchamma 63-rated (Niort) CDM: Johann Lepenant 64-rated (SM Caen)

Johann Lepenant 64-rated (SM Caen) CAM: João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderes)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderes) CAM: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)

SL Benfica vs. Bayern München