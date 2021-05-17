How to complete TOTS Wamangituka SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Silas Wamangituka from Stuttgart to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, May 16. You can obtain this card after you complete two squad-building challenges (SBC) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 91-rated right mid (RM) was added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team two days after EA introduced the TOTS Bundesliga squad to the game mode. This is the first special card Wamangituka has received throughout the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle aside from his 82-rated Inform.

EA boosted all of Wamangituka’s stats when you compare this TOTS card to his 82-rated Inform, including Passing (+14), Defending (+11), Shooting (+10), Physical (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Pace (+1). This card has almost everything that a wing needs, such as high Pace, great Shooting and Dribbling, and five-star skill moves, which is a must at this stage in the game.

You can further boost TOTS Wamangituka’s stats with the correct chemistry style, in this case, the marksman. It’ll take his Finishing to 99-rating, upgrade his Reactions to 87 overall, and maximize his strength. This card will essentially become a 97-rated striker or a 95-rated right wing if you apply the marksman chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The TOTS Wamangituka SBC costs around 215,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (243,450 FUT coins), which is still fair. Although Wamangituka isn’t from a nation with a lot of quality players (Congo Democratic Republic), there are plenty of great players from the Bundesliga that you can use around him, such as TOTS or Team of the Year (TOTY) Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, TOTS Thomas Müller 94-rated from Bayern Munich, and TOTS Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated from RB Leipzig.

If you want to complete the TOTS Wamangituka SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and needs to have a player from the Bundesliga in it. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS card. The SBC will be live until May 21, which is when the TOTS Bundesliga promo ends.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the TOTS Wamangituka SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.

Bundesliga

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

