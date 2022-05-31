How to complete TOTS Savanier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can get a 91-rated TOTS Moments version of Téji Savanier from Montpellier starting today. This card will be granted to those who complete its themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The TOTS promotion celebrates the best players based on their 2021-2022 season performance by giving them an upgraded version. Savanier is representing Ligue 1’s best by receiving this TOTS card.

The devs greatly increased Savanier’s Pace (+21), Shooting (+17), Physical (+17), Defending (+16), Dribbling (+10), and Passing (+10) when compared to his original 80-rated gold version. He has four other special cards, but this TOTS is the highest-rated.

What you need to do to complete the TOTS Téji Savanier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To get TOTS Savanier, you’ll have to turn in two squads: France and Ligue 1. The first solution must be an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The second segment asks for an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Ligue 1 player.

If you’re building these squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 105,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 113,550 on Xbox, and 112,050 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a premium mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

You’ll have until June 7 to complete the segments and get TOTS Savanier. That should be enough time to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the TOTS Téji Savanier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) LM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Ahtletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Ahtletic Club) CM: 82-rated Rodrigo Javier De Paul (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Rodrigo Javier De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

Ligue 1