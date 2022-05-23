How to complete TOTS Pedrinho SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until May 29 to get this card.

A 90-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Gil Vicente’s Pedrinho Moreira was introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 22 as a reward for those who complete the TOTS squad-building challenge (SBC).

This promotion offers upgraded versions of the greatest players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The players who get a TOTS version are being celebrated by EA as one of the best from their league.

Pedrinho has generally high skills in this TOTS version. When compared to his 72-rated silver card, he had his Physical (+24), Defending (+20), Dribbling (+19), Shooting (+18), Passing (+18), and Pace (+11) greatly upgraded. Apply the shadow chemistry style to improve his Shooting (+8) and Pace (+8).

You’ll only have to build an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one Portuguese player to get TOTS Pedrinho. This solution will cost you around 41,450 to 44,150 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

This SBC will be available until May 29. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the TOTS Pedrinho Moreira SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: