How to complete TOTS Danjuma SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Two squads are between you and this special card.

Players can get a 93-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Arnaut Danjuma, who plays for Villarreal, in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) that was added on May 21.

The TOTS promotion offers upgraded versions of soccer stars from around the world based on their play during the 2021-2022 season. Danjuma was selected as one of LaLiga’s best and received this special card.

The devs massively increased all of Danjuma’s Passing (+21), Physical (+18), Defending (+18), Dribbling (+17), Shooting (+17), and Pace (+13) compared to his 76-rated gold version.

We recommend you apply the marksman chemistry style if you use TOTS Danjuma on your team. It will boost his Shooting (+6), Physical (+6), and Dribbling (+3) and maximize several of his stats, such as Finishing, Shot Power, and Long Shots.

How to complete the squads

To complete this TOTS Dajuma SBC, you’ll have to build two different squads: National Duty and LaLiga. The first one asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from the Netherlands. The second one requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player who plays in LaLiga.

You’ll spend around 143,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 145,800 on Xbox, and 161,500 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you buy all the necessary cards to build these squads. You’ll also receive a premium electrum players pack and a prime electrum players pack if you build both solutions.

You’ll have until June 3 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the LaLiga TOTS Arnaut Danjuma SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) CM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CM: 85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

85-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 85-rated Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

LaLiga