How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are four squads available to complete and receive player packs.

Players can complete a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. It’s a great opportunity to get several players pack.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. But the Throwback version brings back previously featured squads.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however. Each squad asks for a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a jumbo premium gold players pack. This SBC to complete four squads: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Latium vs. Roma FC, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal vs. Spurs.

The Arsenal vs. Spurs squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in an 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four clubs, plus one player from both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same nation, at least four gold players, four different clubs, and one player from the Major League Soccer. Gold players pack Latium vs. Roma FC 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no more than three players from the same club, at least four players from the same nation, three different leagues, and one player from both the Lazio and Roma. Jumbo premium gold players pack Borussia M’gladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same league, no less than five nationalities, and two players from the Borussia M’gladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Prime electrum players pack Arsenal vs. Spurs 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four clubs, plus one player from both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Premium gold players pack

You’ll spend around 41,750 to 48,750 FUT coins in total for every segment if you build all of the SBCs from scratch. EA will also grant you a prime gold players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs

Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete this Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

GK: 64-rated Mehdi Jeannin (FCSM)

Latium vs. Roma FC

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Borussia M’gladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Arsenal vs. Spurs