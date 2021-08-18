How to complete Silver Stars Farewell SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the Silver Stars Farewell SBC to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today to celebrate the end of Silver Stars in FUT 21 and give players an untradeable Ultimate Pack.

This SBC celebrates the last Silver Stars set of objectives in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. Silver Stars consist of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team.

This SBC costs around 11,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and PC and 21,000 on Xbox. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one squad with exactly silver-level players and 30 chemistry minimum.

You have until next Tuesday, Aug. 24. This is a non-repeatable SBC that grants players an untradeable Ultimate Pack as a reward.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Silver Stars Farewell, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: