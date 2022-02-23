How to complete Showdown Origi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this awesome card by turning in two squads.

An 87-rated Showdown version of Divock Origi from Liverpool is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s obtainable through the game’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

Players can also get an 87-rated version of Mason Mount from Chelsea. These players will play against each other in the EFL Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday, Feb. 27. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that game happens to complete this SBC.

The devs greatly upgraded all of Origi’s skills, including his Pace (+16), Shooting (+14), Passing (+13), Physical (+13), and Dribbling (+13), when compared to his 76-rated gold version. This is an amazing card that beats out Mount in regard to their skills.

Origi’s only low skill is his 32-rated Defending. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the finisher chemistry style to further increase his Dribbling (+7) and Shooting (+5), which will maximize his Dribbling, Finishing, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

If you want to complete the Showdown Origi SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Belgium. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Liverpool. The second one requires an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum plus a player from Belgium.

This SBC costs around 136,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 154,900 on Xbox, and 148,300 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Divock Origi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

83-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CB: 82-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

82-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) RB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 81-rated Carlos Soler (Valencia)

81-rated Carlos Soler (Valencia) LW: 83-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

83-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) RW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Belgium