How to complete Showdown Kent SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until April 7 to get this card.

EA introduced an 88-rated Showdown version of Ryan Kent from Rangers to FIFA 22 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

A Showdown SBC of Iuri Medeiros from Braga was also added today. These players will play against each other in real life in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final this Thursday, April 7, and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has mainly boosted Kent’s Shooting (+16), Passing (+13), Physical (+11), Defending (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+4) when you compare the Showdown version to his 76-rated gold card. You can apply the marksman chemistry style to increase his Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+6).

This SBC costs around 138,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 146,800 on Xbox, 148,800 FUT coins on PC, and Stadia if you buy all the necessary cards to build two whole squads from scratch. You have until April 7, until the game ends, to craft the cards you need, however.

If you want to complete the Showdown Muriel SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: England and Top Form. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from England. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card.

Building both squads will also grant players a premium mixed players pack and a premium electrum players pack besides the untradable Showdown version of Kent.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Ryan Kent SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LB: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Henrique Ramos Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Henrique Ramos Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Top Form