How to complete Showdown Gignac SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The player who wins in real life gets an upgrade in the game.

EA Sports added a 95-rated Showdown version of André-Pierre Gignac from Tigres to FIFA 21 on Aug. 21. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of Luís “Nani” Cunha from Orlando City. These players will play against each other in the real-life MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars match on Aug. 25. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA greatly increased all of Gignac’s skills, including his Pace (+22), Passing (+17), Dribbling (+17), Physical (+14), Shooting (+14), and his Defending (+11), when you compare this Showdown version to his 81-rated base gold card.

Showdown Gignac is a great card with balanced stats. His only low skill is his 54-rated Defending and his others are all 86 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Passing (+5), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+4), which will maximize his Crossing and Dribbling stats.

This SBC costs around 31,900 FUT coins on PlayStation and 32,000 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (37,100 FUT coins). You can also make strong links with amazing and legendary French players.

If you want to complete the Showdown Gignac SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 81-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from French.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown André-Pierre Gignac SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.