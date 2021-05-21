How to complete Showdown Fred SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a Showdown 88-rated version of Frederico “Fred” Santos from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 89-rated version of Francisco Alcácer from Villarreal. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, May 26 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA generally upgraded all of Fred’s stats, including Physical (+14), Defending (+11), Passing (+9), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), and his Dribbling (+7), when you compare this Showdown version to his 81-rated base gold card.

Showdown Fred is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. He has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the deadeye chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+5), Pace (+5), and Physical (+5).

This SBC costs around 259,500 FUT coins on PlayStation and 263,750 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (325,750 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Manchester United win and you can easily link Showdown Fred with some of the TOTS Series A cards that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Fred SBC, you’ll have to turn two squads: Manchester United and Premier League. The first solution requires one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. The second one asks for an 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Fred Santos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester United

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) RM: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Premier League