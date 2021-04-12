How to complete Showdown Džeko SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 89-rated version of Edin Džeko from Roma to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 88-rated version of David Neres from Ajax. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on April 15 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has massively increased Džeko’s Pace (+26), while still upgrading his other skills, including Dribbling (+15), Physical (+13), Passing (+11), Shooting (+9), and his Defending (+9), when you compare the Showdown version to his 83-rated gold card.

Showdown Džeko is a great card when you look at his five-star weak foot and three-star skill moves. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), which are related to his striker position, and elevate his quality.

This SBC costs around 130,150 FUT coins on PS4 and 123,400 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (140,350 FUT coins). Džeko costs a bit less than Neres and the price is worth it for his strong weak foot and high stats. His skills are incredible and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Džeko SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Roma FC and Serie A. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Roma. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Edin Džeko SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Roma FC

GK: Stefan Ortega 81-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Stefan Ortega 81-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CB: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Fabián Ruiz 83-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz 83-rated (Napoli) RM: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) LF: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RF: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Serie A