How to complete Showdown Darmian SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until the real-life players go against each other on Jan. 16 to get this card.

A Showdown 87-rated version of Matteo Darmian from Internazionale is now available in FIFA 22. It’s obtainable through FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 87-rated version of Luis Muriel from Atalanta. These players will play against each other in the real world on Jan. 16 and the player on the winning team will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

This is Darmian’s first special card in this FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. This new version received a generous upgrade, especially to his Pace (+21), Physical (+16), and Passing (+11), when compared to his 78-rated gold card. Other skills like his Dribbling (+8) and Defending (+8) still got a general boost.

Even though EA didn’t increase his three-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, you can apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+5), Defending (+6), and Physical (+7), which will take his overall quality to another level.

This SBC costs around 144,750 to 156,600 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC if you build the squads from scratch. The prices of both players are similar, too.

If you want to complete the Showdown Darmian SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Serie A TIM. The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Internazionale. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform), and one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Showdown Matteo Darmian SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 81-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP)

81-rated Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) CB: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)

81-rated Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CB: 82-rated Pepe Ferreira (Porto)

82-rated Pepe Ferreira (Porto) LM: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale) CM: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: 82-rated Palhinha Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

82-rated Palhinha Gonçalves (Sporting CP) RM: 82-rated Rafa Silva (Benfica)

82-rated Rafa Silva (Benfica) CAM: 81-rated Pizzi Fernandes (Benfica)

81-rated Pizzi Fernandes (Benfica) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 79-rated TOTW Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)

Serie A TIM