How to complete Showdown Barnes SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Leicester City and PSV go against each other in real life.

Players can get an 88-rated Showdown version of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Showdown SBCs bring two upgraded players that will go against each other in real life. Barnes will play against Mario Götze in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final this Thursday, April 7, the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

You’ll notice that EA increased Barnes’ Physical (+14), Shooting (+11), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+9), Pace (+8), and Defending (+5). He has extremely high skills like his 94-rated Pace and 90-rated Dribbling and only one low 50-rated Defending.

If you use this card in your team, we recommend you apply the engine chemistry style to take his Pace to 99, Dribbling to 95, and Passing to 91, also maximizing his Sprint Speed and Dribbling stats.

This SBC asks for two solutions to get this Showdown Barnes card: England and Premier League. The first segment needs to be an 82-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one English player. The second one requires an 84-rated squad with 75 minimum, no less than TOTW (Inform) cards, and one player from the Premier League.

You’ll also earn a two rare gold players pack and a prime mixed players pack besides the showdown Barnes cards if you build both squads. This card’s price range from around 74,300 to 80,950 FUT coins across all platforms.

You have only two days until the game between Leicester City and PSV happens to complete these squads, which doesn’t give much time to craft many cards, but it’s enough to complete the SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Harvey Barnes SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

England

GK: 82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) CB: 82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona)

82-rated Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) LM: 82-rated Jesús Corona (Sevilla)

82-rated Jesús Corona (Sevilla) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) RM: 82-rated Portu (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Portu (Real Sociedad) CAM: 81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid)

81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Premier League