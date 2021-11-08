How to complete Rulebreakers Parejo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The devs decided to decrease his Passing while increasing his Pace.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Rulebreakers version of Daniel Parejo from Villarreal to FIFA 22 on Nov. 6. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Parejo’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers promo will give stat upgrades that change the way you play with certain players, decreasing one skill and increasing another that normally wouldn’t have been upgraded.

EA massively increased Parejo’s Pace (+37) and somewhat upgraded his Dribbling (+4), Physical (+3), Shooting (+2), and Defending (+2) when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version. The devs decreased his Passing (-5), though, because of the promo.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9). This will take his skills to a new level and will maximize his Acceleration stat.

This SBC costs around 94,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 99,450 on Xbox, and 101,100 on PC. If you want to complete this Rulebreakers Parejo SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 13 to turn in two squads: Rulebreakers and LaLiga.

The first solution requires a 75-rated squad with 83 chemistry minimum and a Halloween card. The second one asks for 85-rated with 64 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one LaLiga player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Daniel Parejo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Rulebreakers

GK: Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton)

Jordan Pickford 83-rated (Everton) LB: Ibrahim Sangaré 83-rated (PSV)

Ibrahim Sangaré 83-rated (PSV) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) RB: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)

Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City)

Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

LaLiga