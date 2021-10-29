How to complete Rulebreakers Michail Antonio’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team



EA Sports added an 84-rated Rulebreakers version of Michail Antonio from West Ham to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Antonio’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers promo upgrades different skills than expected, giving a different gameplay for players featured in this event.

EA has generally increased most of his skills like his Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4) when compared to his 79-rated gold version. But the company greatly increased his Shooting (+12) and slightly decreased his Physical (+4) as the main change from the Rulebreakers promotion.

The devs kept his four-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, however. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5), which will make his metagaming skills more powerful to follow his Shooting upgrade.

All of Rulebreakers Antonio’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links mode. There are four objectives in total and none of them require you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Friday, Nov. 5 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to get the Rulebreakers Michail Antonio card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: