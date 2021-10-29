How to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ulitmate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added two 86-rated Rulebreakers versions of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig to FIFA 22 on Oct. 16. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Nkunku’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if you count his TOTW version. The Rulebreakers promo will give stat upgrades that change the way you play with certain players, decreasing one skill and increasing another that normally wouldn’t have been upgraded.

This is the first Rulebreakers SBC to be released and is a player pick one. Those who complete all of the squads have to choose between two 86-rated versions of Nkunku that have different upgraded skills.

EA generally increased most of Nkunku’s skills, including his Physical (+10), Defending (+8), Pace, (+6), and Dribbling (+4), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

The versions have the same Pace, Dribbling, Defending, and Physical. One has higher Shooting, while the other has better Passing. The choice depends on how you like to play the game or which one would fit best on your team.

This SBC costs around 162,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 168,000 on Xbox, and 188,000 on PC. If you want to complete this Rulebreakers Nkunku SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 6 to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and France.

The first solution asks for an 85-rated squad with a 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. The second one requires an 87-rated squad with a 55 chemistry minimum and one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Christopher Nkunku SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 86-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Angliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: Nordi Mukiele 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Nordi Mukiele 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Sevilla)

Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Sevilla) CM: Sergio Busquets 86-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 86-rated (Barcelona) CM: Daniel Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal) LW: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

France