How to complete RTTK Nabil Fekir SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Nabil Fekir from Real Betis to FIFA 22 on Oct. 16. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Fekir’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the UEFA Europa League RTTK SBC to be released. This promo will give dynamic upgrades following the group stage performance of players in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA somewhat increased all of Fekir’s skills, including Passing (+3), Physical (+3), Dribbling (+2), Shooting (+2), Pace (+2), and Defending (+2), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated silver version.

The devs didn’t upgrade his four-star skill moves and weak foot, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), which will greatly elevate his stats and maximize his Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 92,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 105,700 on Xbox, and 112,000 on PC. If you want to complete this RTTK Fekir SBC, you’ll have until Oct. 23 to turn in two squads: LaLiga, and National Duty.

The first solution asks for an 83-rated squad with a 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. The second one requires an 86-rated squad with a 65 chemistry minimum and one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Nabil Fekir SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

LaLiga

GK: Bernd Leno 83-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 83-rated (Arsenal) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham)

Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham) RB: Enner Valencia 81-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Enner Valencia 81-rated (Fenerbahçe) LM: Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea) CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

National Duty