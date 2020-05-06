How to complete Premier League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn one of the best cards in the game.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Premier League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The Premier League TOTSSF squad was released last week and will be available in packs until Friday, May 8. The Premier League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

Although the reward is untradeable, which means that you can’t make coins with the item, there are several players that can boost your Ultimate Team, such as a 99-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City, a 99-rated Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool, a 98-rated Sadio Mané from Liverpool, and a 96-rated Sergio Agüero from Manchester City.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Premier League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 88-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF player. The SBC costs 303,900 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 280,700 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 309,350 FUT coins on PC at the moment, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Premier League TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.