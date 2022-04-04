How to complete POTM Zahavi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You don't have to spend much to get this card.

Eran Zahavi from PSV received a Player of the Month (POTM) version on April 1 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available through a squad-building challenge you can complete in-game.

Every month, players can cast a vote on selected players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Zahavi is representing the best of Eredivisie with this 86-rated POTM version.

EA generally upgraded all of Zahavi’s skills, including his Pace (+8)m Passing (+8), Physical (+7), Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+6), and Defending (+6). His only low skill is his 45-rated Defending, which isn’t an important skill for him since he plays as a striker.

If you use this POTM Zahavi card in your team, you can apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6). His Finishing and Volleys stats will be maximized and will power up essential skills for his position.

You’ll only need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Eredivisie. If you build it from scratch, you’ll spend around 15,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 18,350 on Xbox, and 15,300 FUT coins on PC and Stadia.

This SBC will be available for one whole month, until April 29, which is more than enough time to craft the necessary cards to complete this one segment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Eran Zahavi SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content: