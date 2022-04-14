How to complete POTM Terrier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This card will be available for one whole month.

A new March player of the month (POTM) card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today and it’s an 86-rated POTM version of Martin Terrier from Rennes. This card is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC) you can complete in the game.

Players can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Terrier was chose as the highlight from Ligue 1 and received this POTM version.

Terrier’s skills were greatly increased when looking at his 77-rated gold version, including his Physical (+14), Shooting (+13), Passing (+12), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+10), and Defending (+5). His only low skill is his 40-rated Defending, which isn’t an important stat for him since he plays as a left-winger.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5) if you put him on your team. His Sprint Speed and Curve stats will be maximized and it will power up the essential skills for his position.

You’ll only need to turn in one 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Ligue 1 to complete this SBC. You’ll spend from around 21,900 to 23,250 FUT coins across all platforms.

This SBC will be available for one whole month, until May 12, which is more than enough time to craft the necessary cards to complete this one segment.

