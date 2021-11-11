How to complete POTM Simeone SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Giovanni Simeone from Hellas Verona to FIFA 22 on Nov. 9. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Simeone’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if you consider his TOTW 84-rated version. He received this Serie A POTM version today for his performance in October, making seven goals in five games.

EA massively upgraded all of Simeone’s skills, including Passing (+17), Physical (+12), Defense (+12), Dribbling (+12), Shooting (+12), and Pace (+11) when you compare this new card to his 75-rated silver version.

He still has three-star skill moves and weak foot, though. You can apply the hunter chemistry style, to further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7), which will take his Pace to 97 and Shooting to 93.

This SBC costs around 36,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, 40,7500 on Xbox, and 42,650 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Simeone SBC, you’ll have one month until Dec. 7. If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build two squads: Argentina and Serie A TIM.

The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina. You’ll be rewarded a gold pack. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. You’ll earn a small electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Giovanni Simeone SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club) LB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) RB: Carlos Vela 83-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (LAFC) CM: Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis) CM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) LW: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) RW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: João Félix 83-rated (Atléticode Madrid)

