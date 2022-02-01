How to complete POTM Raspadori SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a whole month to complete just one squad.

EA released an 83-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo in FIFA 22 today. You can access it in the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Raspadori’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Serie A POTM card to celebrate Raspadori’s general performance in January.

If you compare his 74-rated silver card to this new POTM version, you’ll see that EA generally upgraded Raspadori’s Passing (+13), Shooting (+11), Physical (+11), Pace (+9), Dribbling (+9), and Defending (+9).

POTM Raspadori still has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+9), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+1). This will take his already high skills to another level and maximize his Acceleration.

This SBC costs around 18,300 to 19,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Raspadori SBC, you have until March 1 to turn in just an 81-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Seria A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Giacomo Raspadori SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: