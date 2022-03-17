How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one month to get this card.

EA Sports has added a new 90-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. In order to get this card, you’ll have to complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Every month, EA releases a special player item version of players who stood out during the past month, each player representing a different league. Nkunku, for example, was selected for his February performance with Bundesliga.

Nkunku had his skills generally increased compared to his 84-rated gold version. The devs changed his Physical (+14), Shooting (+11), Defending (+10), Passing (+10), Pace (+9), and Dribbling (+8). The difference isn’t much if you look at his latest 89-rated Headliners version, though.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style to boost POTM Nkunku’s Defending (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5). It will leave his skills much more balanced in general, which will make his gameplay more flexible.

To get this card, you’ll have to complete four different squads: Bundesliga, France, Top Form, and 86-rated Squad. Here is the list of conditions and rewards for each solution:

SBC Conditions Reward Bundesliga 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. Small rare mixed players pack France 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than a TOTW (Inform) card. Rare mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack

You’ll spend around 298,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 297,500 on Xbox, and 314,150 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you buy all the cards you need to complete those squads. You have one whole month, until April 17, to turn in all the required segments and receive the card.

Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkusen) RB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated TOTW Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart)

82-rated TOTW Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) RM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CF: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

France

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonter Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonter Calcio) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) RW: 85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles)

85-rated TOTW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Top Form

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 88-rated Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

88-rated Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) RB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 86-rated TOTW Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

86-rated TOTW Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) RM: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

86-rated Squad