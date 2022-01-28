How to complete POTM Kökçü SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Orkun Kökçü from Feyenoord in FIFA 22 today. You can access it in the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Kökçü also has an 81-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this POTM card to celebrate Kökçü’s general performance in January.

If you compare his 75-rated gold card to this new POTM version, you’ll see that EA gave Kökçü some great upgrades to his Pace (+13), Shooting (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+12), Dribbling (+11), and Physical (+11).

POTM Kökçü still has three-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7). This will take his already high skills to another level, leaving them at 94-rated and 90-rated, respectively.

This SBC costs around 18,150 to 20,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Kökçü SBC, you have until Feb. 28 to turn in just an 82-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Eredivisie.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Orkun Kökçü SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: