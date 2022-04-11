How to complete POTM Félix SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until May to get this card.

A new March player of the month (POTM) card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on April 8. It’s an 87-rated POTM version of João Félix from Atlético de Madrid, which is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC) you can complete in-game.

Players can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Félix is representing the best of LaLiga with this POTM version.

Félix’s skills were slightly increased when looking at his 83-rated gold version, including his Physical (+6), Passing (+6), Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), Dribbling (+4), and Defending (+4). His only low skill is his 44-rated Defending, which isn’t an important stat for him since he plays as a striker.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7) if you put him on your team. His Volleys stats will be maximized and it will power up the essential skills for his position.

You’ll only need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Atlético de Madrid to complete this SBC. You’ll spend around 24,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 25,350 on Xbox, and 24,8500 FUT coins on PC and Stadia to build it from scratch.

This SBC will be available for one whole month, until May 8, which is more than enough time to craft the necessary cards to complete this one segment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM João Félix SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: