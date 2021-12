How to complete POTM Davies SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads to get this card.

An 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu today.

Davies already has an 86-rated Rulebreaker version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Even though the new POTM has the same overall rating, they have different stat increases. EA added this card to celebrate Davies’ general performance throughout November.

The devs gave Davies’ POTM version a small upgrade to all of his skills when compared to his 82-rated gold version, such as his Passing (+7), Physical (+5), Shooting (+5), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+4).

He still has a four-star weak foot and skill moves, however. You can apply the backbone chemistry style, though, to further increase his Defending (+7), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+1). This will make his stats much more balanced.

This SBC costs around 209,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 209,950 on Xbox, and 223,800 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Davies SBC, you have until Jan. 13 to build three squads: Tactical Emulation, Bundesliga, and Top Form.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bayern Munich. Electrum players pack Bundesliga 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga. Prime electrum players pack Top Form 86-rated with 86 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Alphonso Davies SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated TOTW Dušan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

84-rated TOTW Dušan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CAM : 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 85-rated Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

Bundesliga

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CAM : 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio)

87-rated Paulo Dybala (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Top Form