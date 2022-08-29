How to complete Players Moments Diego Carlos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new Player Moments squad-building challenge (SBC) was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that rewards players who complete it a 96-rated Player Moments version of Diego Carlos from Aston Villa.

Player Moments SBCs have been celebrating the featured player’s move to another club recently instead of a specific moment of a match of their career. Carlos was recently transferred from Sevilla to Aston Villa.

The devs upgraded Carlos’ Passing (+19), Dribbling (+17), Defending (+16), Pace (+15), Physical (+15), and Shooting (+10) when compared to his 82-rated original gold version. Carlos’ skill ratings range from 82 to 98, except for his 57-rated Shooting.

You can further boost Carlos’ Pace (+8) and Defending (+2) by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Interceptions, Defensive Awareness, and Standing Tackle.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Carlos card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Brazil and Premier League. The first solution must be an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. The second one requires an 88-rated team with at least 55 chemistry and no less than one player from the Premier League.

Building both squads will cost you around 131,950 to 138,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. If you build all squads, you’ll also receive a premium mixed players pack and a small rare gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Carlos card.

You’ll have until Sept. 6 to complete all squads. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Diego Carlos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Carlos SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Brazil

GK: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 82-rated João Palhinha (Fulham)

82-rated João Palhinha (Fulham) CB: 82-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

82-rated Joe Gomez (Liverpool) CB: 82-rated Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) RB: 80-rated Nélson Cabral Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

80-rated Nélson Cabral Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) CM: 92-rated TOTS Declan Rice (West Ham)

92-rated TOTS Declan Rice (West Ham) CM: 96-rated TOTS Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

96-rated TOTS Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 82-rated Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

82-rated Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) ST: 83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea)

83-rated Mason Mount (Chelsea) ST: 82-rated Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Premier League