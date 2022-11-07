How to complete Out of Position Ansu Fati SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Anssumane Fati received an 87-rated Out of Position version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 6. This new card is given as reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge.

The Out of Position event changes the position of the featured player and their attributes to follow the position change. Fati’s Out of Position version is positioned as a striker instead of a left-winger like his original gold card.

EA increased Fati’s Physical (+10), Passing (+9), Shooting (+8), Defending (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4) to follow up on his position change, but kept his weak foot, skill moves, and AccelaRATE the same as his 79-rated gold version.

This SBC asks players to turn in three different squads: Tactical Emulation, LaLiga, and Top Form. Here are each segment, their conditions, and respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Barcelona. Small rare mixed players pack LaLiga 86-rated squad, no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. Prime electrum players pack Top Form 87-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold players pack

These three squads are priced at around 296,650 FUT coins on consoles and 301,450 FUT coins on PC if you build them from scratch but you can always craft some of the cards you don’t have to spend less on the FUT market.

This card will be available until Nov. 22, when the SBC expires. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Out of Position Anssumane Fati SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) LB: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) CB: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CB: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) LW: 82-rated Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

82-rated Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) RW: 85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) ST: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

LaLiga

GK: 85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RB: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) LM: 84-rated Luis Suárez (Nacional)

84-rated Luis Suárez (Nacional) CM: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) RM: 86-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

86-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) CAM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Top Form