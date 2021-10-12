How to complete Oct. 10’s Newcomer’s Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 Ulitmate Team

You can receive a rare player rated 75 OVR or higher if you complete this SBC.

EA Sports added another Newcomer’s Challenge squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You can complete it through the SBC menu in the game.

This SBC is directed toward new players as a basic challenge. It will reward those who complete it with a rare player rated 75 overall (OVR) or higher.

This Newcomer’s Challenge requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club.

This SBC costs around 2,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is a bit more expensive on PC (3,000 FUT coins). If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll just have to turn in a six-player silver squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Gold player, a maximum of two different nationalities, and at least two players from the same league.

Since it only requires six players, you can leave five positions empty, so don’t worry about building a whole team. You have until Oct. 16 to complete this non-repeatable SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Newcomer’s Challenge SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: