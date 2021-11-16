How to complete NumbersUp Insigne SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated NumbersUp version of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Insigne’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The NumbersUp promo will upgrade a specific skill of players depending on which Adidas boots they wear in real life. One of their skills will reach 99 by the end of the season.

EA somewhat upgraded Insigne’s skills, with only his Pace getting an +4 increase. The rest of his skills, such as his Shooting, Dribbling, Passing, and Defending, only got a +1 upgrade when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version.

This SBC costs around 101,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 109,900 on Xbox, and 111,550 on PC. The price is absurdly high compared to his gold version, which isn’t that different, selling at around 11,000 to 13,000 FUT coins.

If you want to complete this NumbersUp Insigne SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 23 to turn in two squads: National Duty and Serie A TIM.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least a TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Italy. The second one asks for 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Aside from receiving the NumbersUp Insigne card, if you complete the National Duty squad, you’ll also earn a small prime gold players pack, while the Serie A TIM squad will reward you with a small electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete NumbersUp Lorenzo Insigne SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Parma)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Parma) LB: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Altético de Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Altético de Madrid) CB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool) CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 84-rated (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 84-rated (Liverpool) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City) LW: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Mancheter City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Mancheter City) RW: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Serie A TIM