How to complete NumbersUp Asensio SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to complete two squads and get this card.

EA Sports added an 85-rated NumbersUp version of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Asensio’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The NumbersUp promo will upgrade a specific skill of players depending on which Adidas boots they wear in real life. One of their skills will reach 99 by the end of the season.

EA mainly increased Asensio’s Dribbling (+8) and somewhat upgraded his Shooting (+2), Physical (27), Passing (+2), Physical (+2), and Defending (+1) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7). This will increase his meta-gaming skills, leaving his Pace at 96 and almost maximizing his Acceleration stat.

This SBC costs around 45,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 50,400 on Xbox, and 49,950 on PC. If you want to complete this NumbersUp Asensio SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 19 to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and LaLiga.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least a TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Real Madrid. The second one asks for 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Aside from receiving the NumbersUp Asensio card, if you complete the Tactical Emulation squad, you’ll also earn a small prime mixed players pack, while the LaLiga squad will reward you with a small prime gold players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete NumbersUp Marco Asensio SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: Nick Pope 83-rated (Burnley)

Nick Pope 83-rated (Burnley) LB: Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Joe Gomez 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joe Gomez 82-rated (Liverpool) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) RB: Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea)

Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 79-rated (Liverpool)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 79-rated (Liverpool) CDM: TOTW Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham)

TOTW Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham) CM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) LW: Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City)

Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City) RW: Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City)

Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Manchester City) ST: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)

LaLiga