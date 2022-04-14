How to complete March’s POTM Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released a 91-rated POTM version of RB Leipzig’s striker Christopher Nkunku in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this untradable card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Players can decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version by voting monthly on select players based on their performance. Nkunku is representing the best of what the Bundesliga had to offer during March with this POTM version.

Nkunku already has eight special cards in this FIFA cycle, including a 90-rated TOTW (Inform) card. But when compared to his original 81-rated version, his Physical (+16), Shooting (+12), Defending (+12), Passing (+11), Pace (+10), and Dribbling (+9) have been greatly increased.

Here’s the full list of the conditions required for each of this POTM Nkunku’s segments and their respective rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Bundesliga 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Premium mixed players pack France 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (inform) card, and one French player. Jumbo gold pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack

These three squads together will cost players around 197,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 209,050 on Xbox, and 217,350 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This price can be reduced if you craft some cards instead of buying all of them on the FUT market, though.

This SBC will expire after a month, on May 12, which is plenty of time to complete all three squads. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan)

84-rated Franck Yannick Kessié (Milan) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LF: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) RF: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

France

GK: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) LB: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 86-rated TOTW Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

86-rated TOTW Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) ST: 83-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma)

Top Form