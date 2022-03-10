How to complete March 10’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in four squads to complete this SBC.

EA Sports released a new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week, players will receive a bonus Future Stars token from the first challenge.

You’ll notice that this type of SBC is different from the special player items one. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known rating and chemistry minimum. Some of these SBCs, for example, require players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 17 to complete four squads: AZ Alkmaar vs FC Twente, Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş, Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Rennais, and Arsenal vs Liverpool.

The Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least five nationalities, two players from Süper Lig (TUR 1), and one player from both Galatasaray and Beşiktaş. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AZ Alkmaar vs FC Twente 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four players from the same league, at least four different clubs, and one player from Eredivisie. Gold players pack

+

FUT Birthday Prokop Token Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least five nationalities, two players from Süper Lig (TUR 1), and one player from both Galatasaray and Beşiktaş. Jumbo premium gold pack Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Rennais 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no more than four different leagues, at least four players from the same club, and two players from both Lyon and Rennes. Prime electrum players pack Arsenal vs Liverpool 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, a maximum of five players from the same nation, and at least one player from both Arsenal and Liverpool. Rare mixed players pack

If you complete all four segments, you’ll also be rewarded with a rare electrum players pack. You’ll spend around 37,900 to 45,500 FUT coins in total for every solution if you build all of the squads from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March. 10’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

AZ Alkmaar vs FC Twente

GK: 70-rated Jannik Huth (Paderborn 07)

70-rated Jannik Huth (Paderborn 07) CB: 66-rated Erik Schouten (Cambuur)

66-rated Erik Schouten (Cambuur) CB: 69-rated Marcin Kamiński (Schalke 04)

69-rated Marcin Kamiński (Schalke 04) CB: 69-rated Stephan Ambrosius (Hamburher SV)

69-rated Stephan Ambrosius (Hamburher SV) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CM: 74-rated Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zgreb)

74-rated Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zgreb) CM: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) RM: 69-rated Tim Skarke (SV Darmstad 98)

69-rated Tim Skarke (SV Darmstad 98) LW: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale) RW: 69-rated Dario Špikić (Dinamo Zagreb)

69-rated Dario Špikić (Dinamo Zagreb) ST: 76-rated Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Galatasaray vs Beşiktaş

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) LB: 76-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

76-rated Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) CB: 76-rated Milan Badelj (Genoa)

76-rated Milan Badelj (Genoa) CB: 76-rated Jerdy Schouten (Bologna)

76-rated Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) RB: 80-rated Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor)

80-rated Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor) LM: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale) CM: 78-rated Matias Vecino (Internazionale)

78-rated Matias Vecino (Internazionale) CM: 77-rated Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

77-rated Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) RM: 79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş)

79-rated Rachid Ghezzal (Beşiktaş) CF: 76-rated Andrea Petagna (Napoli)

76-rated Andrea Petagna (Napoli) ST: 80-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Rennais

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 76-rated Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

76-rated Zaidu Sanusi (Porto) CB: 76-rated Stephen Eustáquio (Porto)

76-rated Stephen Eustáquio (Porto) CB: 76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) RB: 80-rated Adrián Embarba (RCD Espanyol)

80-rated Adrián Embarba (RCD Espanyol) CM: 79-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

79-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto) CM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) CM: 78-rated Denis Suárez (Celta)

78-rated Denis Suárez (Celta) LW: 77-rated Pepê (Porto)

77-rated Pepê (Porto) RW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) ST: 78-rated Moussa Dembélé (Lyon)

Arsenal vs Liverpool