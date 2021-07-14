How to complete July 14’s 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

May you pack what you're looking for in this SBC.

EA Sports added a new 87+ Triple Upgrade squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

This SBC will reward users who complete it with three cards that are at least 87-rated. It’s a non-repeatable one and all of your rewards will be untradeable, meaning that you can’t sell them on the FUT market. The 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC will be live until Friday, July 16 at 12pm CT, when the second set of Summer Stars cards will no longer be available in packs.

The 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on consoles and around 140,000 FUT coins on PC if you build the team from scratch. All you need to do is turn in one 85-rated squad with at least 50 chemistry to complete the sole segment and grab the rewards.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 14’s 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA.