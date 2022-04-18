How to complete Hero Captains Cahill SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in three squads to get this card.

A Hero Captains version of Tim Cahill has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on April 15 as part of the Captains promotion that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

This promo offers upgraded versions of the best captains and vice-captains from several clubs and national teams. Some Hero cards, such as Cahill, will also be upgraded to a FUT Hero Captains version while the promotion is live.

Cahill’s 85-rated Hero cards will be replaced by this new Hero Captains, so he had his Pace (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+10), Dribbling (+8), Physical (+7), and Shooting (+6) generally boosted. He already had high skills, but with the upgrade, this card can be very useful in the field.

If you put the Captains in your team, you can make strong links with several Team of the Year (TOTY) cards, such as 97-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, 97-rated Luiz Jorginho, 97-rated Rúben Dias, 96-rated Kevin De Bruyne, and 96-rated N’Golo Kanté.

You need to turn in three squads to get this Captains card: Premier League, FUT Captains, and 87-rated Squad. Here’s the list of segments, their conditions, and rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward Premier League 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) cards, and one player from the Premier League. Small rare gold players pack FUT Captains 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Captains player. Rare mixed players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 248,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 245,000 on Xbox, and 262,000 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. This SBC will be live for two weeks, until April 29, which is enough time to craft some cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Hero Captains Tim Cahill SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CDM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Darwin Núñez (Benfica)

84-rated TOTW Darwin Núñez (Benfica) CAM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

FUT Captains

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 82-rated Éder Militão (Real Madrid)

82-rated Éder Militão (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 87-rated Captains Jonas Hector (FC Köln)

87-rated Captains Jonas Hector (FC Köln) CM: 89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid)

89-rated Carlos Casemiro (Real Madrid) CAM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Squad