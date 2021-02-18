How to complete Future Stars Academy Fofana objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released the next Future Stars Academy player on Feb. 17—and this time, it’s Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. This FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the card.
You have until March 17 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Fofana cards you receive.
The first reward is the lowest-rated Fofana. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 86-rated version of the player.
You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to complete everything. You’ll first receive a 78-rated Fofana, then an 82-rated one, followed by an 84-rated card, and finally the 86-rated version of Fofana.
Fofana only had a 70-rated silver card before this promotion. Thus, his 86-rated version received a massive increase involving all of his skills, including Shooting (+30), Passing (+27), Dribbling (+17), Physical (+17), and Defending (+17).
Here’s the full list of all the Future Stars Academy Fofana objectives you’ll have to complete in order:
- A Future Star: Score four goals using French players.
- Man from Marseille: Assist two goals using 78-rated Future Stars Fofana.
- Saint-Étienne Shield: Win three matches with 78-rated Future Stars Fofana and min. four French players in your starting squad.
- A Promising Start: Concede no more than one goal in four separate matches with 78-rated Future Stars Fofana in your starting squad to earn the 82-rated Future Stars Fofana.
- Stepping Up: Score three goals using 82-rated Future Stars Fofana.
- Managing in Midfield: Assist four goals using 82-rated Future Stars Fofana in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Climbing the Ranks: Assist using 82-rated Future Stars Fofana in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, to earn the 84-rated Future Stars Fofana.
- Leicester Lineup: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84-rated Future Stars Fofana in your starting squad.
- Premier Proof: Score eight goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84-rated Future Stars Fofana in your starting squad.
- French Fox: Assist three goals using 84-rated Future Stars Fofana in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
- Finding Fofana: Score in 16 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84-rated Future Stars Fofana in your starting squad.
- Consistent Performer: Play 25 games with Fofana in your starting squad.