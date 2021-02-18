How to complete Future Stars Academy Fofana objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until March 17 to complete everything.

EA Sports released the next Future Stars Academy player on Feb. 17—and this time, it’s Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. This FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promotion progressively rewards players with a better version of the card.

You have until March 17 to complete every objective, ranging from assists to scoring different types of goals using the Fofana cards you receive.

A defender for the future 🌟📈



Wesley Fofana #FutureStar Academy Objective Player is available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/HZ3Pe0bUo9 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 17, 2021

The first reward is the lowest-rated Fofana. You’ll then have to complete a series of objectives to receive the next upgraded card and repeat the process until you get the final 86-rated version of the player.

You’ll have to complete the objectives in order, however, because you’ll need the different versions to complete everything. You’ll first receive a 78-rated Fofana, then an 82-rated one, followed by an 84-rated card, and finally the 86-rated version of Fofana.

Fofana only had a 70-rated silver card before this promotion. Thus, his 86-rated version received a massive increase involving all of his skills, including Shooting (+30), Passing (+27), Dribbling (+17), Physical (+17), and Defending (+17).

Here’s the full list of all the Future Stars Academy Fofana objectives you’ll have to complete in order: